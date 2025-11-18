While Thanksgiving is still over a week away, many are already making their travel plans for one of the busiest holidays of the year. Will the weather remain calm, or can areas' the Hudson Valley expect snow and ice this year?

According to the AAA Newsroom, expert predict that over 81 million people "will travel at least 50 miles from home over the Thanksgiving holiday period". This is an increase of over 1.6 million travelers compared to last year, setting a new overall record, says AAA.

Thanksgiving Weather Forecast For New York's Hudson Valley

While there is a chance for rain Wednesday, the weather should hold off by Thursday. The Weather Channel's 10-day extended forecast is calling for skies to remain partly cloudy, with highs in the mid to upper-40s Thanksgiving day.

See Also: What's the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In New York's Hudson Valley?

However, there is a chance for precipitation returning by next Thursday night. Lows are expected to drop to the upper 20s overnight, with a chance for some freezing rain by nightfall, says meteorologists.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...

AccuWeather Releases Winter Weather Outlook For New York State

AccuWeather meteorologists says that the upcoming winter could bring early season winter storms, that could push "toward the mid-Atlantic and New England, where some could strengthen into nor’easters".

See Also: What's the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In New York's Hudson Valley?

But while experts say that "snowfall is projected to be higher than last winter in parts of the Northeast", overall season totals may still finish below the historical average.