Major Retailer With 5 Hudson Valley Locations Plans Mass Closures

The future of five Hudson Valley retail locations is up in the air after an announcement that underperforming stores will be shut down forever.

Sadly, the Hudson Valley has seen its fair share of retail closures. Trying to count the stores in Middletown, Kingston, Poughkeepsie and Newburgh that have disappeared over the years could take all day.

Major brands including K-Mart, Sears, Toys 'R Us, JC Penney and Bed, Bath & Beyond have shuttered their locations, with many of the stores remaining empty to this day.

150 Macy's Stores to Close Forever

This week, Macy's announced that it would shut down operations at 150 underperforming stores. In the Hudson Valley, there are five remaining Macy's locations in Poughkeepsie, Middletown, West Nyack, Yonkers and Yorktown Heights. The company shut down its Kingston location in 2016 and recently closed a store in the Galleria Mall in White Plains. Another location at the Nanuet Mall was shuttered in 2019.

Known for their famous Thanksgiving parade, the Macy's brand has struggled to keep pace with its competition and is facing pressure from investors to perform. In an effort to streamline operations, the company said it will shutter 150 stores that are not performing up to expectations.

Long History at the Poughkeepsie Galleria

Before Macy's was Macy's it was Filene's. And before that, it was G. Fox & Co. The anchor store at the Poughkeepsie Galleria may have changed several names over the years but has always been a department store. G. Fox was eventually merged with Filene's which was rebranded as Macy's in 2006.

List of Macy's Locations Closing in 2024

While a list of the affected stores has not yet been released, some fear that at least one or two Hudson Valley locations have the potential to be on the chopping block. We will keep you posted as more information becomes available.

