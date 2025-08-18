Popular Hudson Valley Burger Chain Adds 5th New York Location

Moonburger expanding yet again with announcement of new location.

The popular Hudson Valley burger joint has three Hudson Valley locations (Kingston, New Paltz, and Poughkeepsie), and a Brooklyn location. now get ready for location number five.

I first tried Moonbrger for the first time in New Paltz back in 2023 and its become my absolute favorite burger. Moonburger has been known for its absolutely amazing plant-based burgers, along with its fries and delicious shakes, adding a new premium beef option last year. My go to is usually the classic MB Cheeseburger with the special sauce, American cheese, signature double onion, dill pickle, and crisp lettuce on a Schmidt's potato bun with classic fries and a drink.

Moonburger took to social media this past week announcing a new, fifth New York location, and its in Manahattan!

Moonburger #5 Manahattan

The new Moonburger in the Nolita section of Lower Manhattan will be landing soon according to a posting on Facebook. The location is set to open in October at 72 Kenmare with Premium N.Y. beef and the best veggie burgers, fries, and shakes. The strawberry shortcake shake is amazing by the way (just my opinion).

MOONBURGER #5MANHATTAN TOUCHDOWN! We’ll see you in October in Nolita at 72 Kenmare! Premium N.Y. beef and the best veggie burgers, fries, and shakes landing soon.

From Moonburger HQ in Kingston N.Y. to the island of Manhattan, we’re only here because of you. So many of you have been with us since Day One. We're just trying to make Kingston and the whole Hudson Valley proud. Thank you endlessly for riding the MB spaceship with us. To our team, you’re the heart and the engine. Love always. KINGSTON // NEW PALTZ // POUGHKEEPSIE // BROOKLYN // +MANHATTAN SOON!

More soon…

Congrats to Moonburger on their new upcoming fifth location. Soon Manhattan will experience the best burger they'll ever have!

