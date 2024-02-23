Hudson Valley Man Arrested For Alleged DWI After Crash on Thruway

A Hudson Valley man was allegedly involved in a two vehicle crash that lead to two other motorists suffering injuries. State Police say the crash happened on the New York State Thruway late Sunday night. Police say they arrested the local man for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

But this wasn't his first brush with the law for such an offense, says law enforcement.

According to officials, the same suspect has already had a number of DWI convictions over the past ten years.

Dutchess County Man, With History of DWI Arrests, Arrested Again Upstate For Drunk Driving, Says Police

New York State Police said in a press release that troopers out of Clifton Park, witnessed a two-car crash on I-87 in Wilton, NY, late Sunday.

State Police said they identified one of the drivers as a 32-year-old man from Wappingers Falls. The man was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and other traffic violations, says officials.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were transported to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was transported to processing, where he refused to provide a sample to determine the alcohol content of his blood, says State Police.

Further investigations discovered the same suspect has had multiple DWI convictions in the last ten years. He was arraigned at the Milton Town Court (Saratoga County) and remanded to the county correctional facility without bail, says police.

