A freak accident at an industrial plant sadly took the life of a New York state man Wednesday afternoon, says officials. Often, when one thinks of hazardous jobs, such areas like law enforcement, powerline work, loggers, agricultural and construction come to mind. However, this recent fatal accident happened at a paper mill.

Deaths On the Job in New York State

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were a total of 247 fatal occupational injuries in New York state in 2021. The Bureau says there were 5,190 total fatal injuries, including all sectors, according to 2021 numbers across the country.

One glaring example comes from a story that made national headlines in June 2024, as The New York Post had reported that two off duty volunteer firefighters perished after falling into a manure tanker.

The accident happened at Champion Road Farm in the village of Clinton, New York in Oneida County, according to officials.

New York State Man Dies After Falling Into Compactor

WNYT reports that a 42-year-old man from the town of Milton (Saratoga County) died after falling into a compactor at a paper mill. The accident happened early Wednesday afternoon at the Cottrell Paper Company, according to The Times Union.

Officials say the man was freed from the machine by firefighters and EMS, though he was later pronounced dead at the scene. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says the accident remains under investigation.

According to statistics from the National Safety Council, there were 363 deaths on the job in the manufacturing industry in the year 2022.

