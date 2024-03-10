Celebrity Spa Retreat to Open Second Location in Hudson Valley

A luxurious spa frequented by Michelle Obama, Elle MacPherson, Jessica Alba, and countless A-list celebrities will soon open its second location in the Hudson Valley.

The Ranch Malibu has been named among the best wellness retreats in the nation by Conde Nast, Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Lonely Planet and a host of other industry organizations. This decadent spa offers its high-paying customers multi-day programs that include fitness, wellness support and nutrition.

New York Spa The Ranch Hudson Valley loading...

The Ranch Hudson Valley to Offer Next-Level Luxury and Relaxation

The Ranch Hudson Valley treats guests to an immersive program that offers relaxation and healing of the body and soul. Each day of a four or five-day stay begins with a healthy breakfast and morning hike through the estate's 200 acres of forest. Afternoons include healing activities like fitness classes, yoga and massage.

Meals are prepared by culinary chefs who are focused on nutrition. Healthy dishes featuring plant-based and organic ingredients are presented with the goal of teaching guests how to recreate them at home.

Sloatsburg Tuxedo New York The Ranch Hudson Valley loading...

Luxury Retreat to Open in Sloatsburg, New York

A mansion built in 1904 has been completely restored and will serve as the location of The Ranch Hudson Valley. The enormous estate is just steps from Ringwood State Park on the New York/New Jersey border in Sloatsburg.

Get our free mobile app

The luxury wellness retreat will open in April and is already booking stays. Guests can participate in either a three-night/four-day retreat or a four-night/five-day program. Each retreat is limited to just 25 people who go through the guided retreat together.

Hudson Valley sloatsburg The Ranch Hudson Valley loading...

Off-season prices start at $3,275 per person for a three-night stay with double occupancy. The five-day program during the high season goes up to $5,200 for a single visitor. Prices do not include tax or 16% service charge.

These luxury spa packages are all-inclusive and even provide transportation to Newark Liberty International Airport for guests visiting from abroad.

LOOK: Stunning, historic hotels from every state and the stories behind them Stacker curated this list of stunning, historic hotels from every state. To be considered for inclusion, the structure must be more than 50 years old. Many of the selected hotels are listed on the National Trust for Historic Preservation, and several are purported to be haunted. Gallery Credit: Erin Joslyn