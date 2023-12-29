Lake George Could Be Seeing Some Major Changes Soon

Lake George is a top vacation spot for people and they might notice some big changes soon.

Most people I've spoken to have been at Lake George at least once in their life. I've never been yet, but I'm still trying to make my way there and check it out at least once. I've heard a lot of positive things about Lake George like how many people enjoy the beautiful lake views, cute downtown area, delicious restaurants and how it's a quick car ride for a lovely vacation spot.

Governor Kathy Hochul recently made a big announcement that greatly impacts Lake George.

What major changes could be happening in Lake George?

According to Governor Hochul, Lake George was the winner of the seventh round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and will be getting $10 million dollars. This is all part of the state's effort and commitment of $100 million dollars in funding and investments to help communities with their economy and helping downtowns become great neighborhoods.

Yes you saw that correct... $10 MILLION DOLLARS.

Governor Hochul said,

"The investment in Lake George will be transformative, making what is already a beautiful community even better. This commitment highlights our dedication to fostering vibrant communities for residents and visitors alike."

Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) also want to transform these places to create a high quality of life and attract new businesses, jobs, economics and housing diversity. Each community creates a strategic plan for changes and then they are awarded the funds to be used for their improvement.

$10 million dollars is a lot of money, so it looks like we could expect some big things in Lake George.

So for those of you who have been to Lake George,

What renovations should be done there?

Is there a restaurant that you think Lake George missing and should come in?

How can the downtown become better?

Where's your favorite spot in Lake George?

Are you excited for the new potential changes?

