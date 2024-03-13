Where to Find the Best Meatballs in the Hudson Valley

We've got a list of 5 Hudson Valley Hot Spots for Great Meatballs.

Who doesn't love a good meatball? Meatballs are so popular, in fact, there's a National Meatball Day celebrated annually in March. There are a lot of great spots for meatballs all over the Hudson Valley, and we're highlighting some favorites here.

5 Great Hudson Valley Meatball Hot Spots

Encore Restaurant

Encore Restaurant in Marlboro, NY (Ulster County) has been serving the area for nearly 5 years. Trust me when I tell you that the meatballs are amazing! I've had them on many occasions.

1441 Rte 9W, Marlboro, NY 12542

Villa Nigrelli

Villa Nigrelli in Hopewell Junction, NY (Dutchess County) offers authentic Italian cuisine and tradition. This is another place where I've personally had the meatballs and I can attest to the fact that they are very good, and many would agree.

109 Carpenter Road, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533

Savona's Trattoria

Savona's Trattoria is a family Italian restaurant, serving Italian fare and locally inspired dishes with locations in Kingston (Ulster County), Red Hook (Dutchess County), Poughkeepsie (Dutchess County), and Hudson, NY (Columbia County). Time and time again, whenever the subject of meatballs comes up, Hudson Valley residents bring up Savona's more than any other area restaurant. There is something about the meatballs at Savona's that everyone just loves!

11 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401

7249 S Broadway, Red Hook, NY 12571

1 Collegeview Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

136 Warren St, Hudson, NY 12534



Frank Guido's Little Italy

Frank Guido's Little Italy in Kingston, NY (Ulster County) is a traditional Neapolitan restaurant inspired by dishes enjoyed by our families and friends for generations. People are always talking about how great the meatballs are at Frank Guido's.

14 Thomas St, Kingston, NY 12401

To be fair, all of these restaurants are fantastic, as you may already know. But when the Hudson Valley is asked time and time again where their favorite go-to place is for the best meatballs, the most popular answer is always mom's house. We'd have to agree with this answer.

