New York State Man Allegedly Ran Credit Card Scam at Home Depot

State Police say a New York state man was arrested and has been charged with 3rd degree burglary, 4th degree grand larceny, obstruction and trespassing, after running a credit card scheme at a Home Depot store.

The alleged theft took place at the same Home Depot where the New York State Police arrested a 33-year-old man in January, after they found him unconscious in his vehicle, allegedly impaired on drugs.

The Law Offices of Scott J. Limmer says that although burglary in the third degree is the lowest tier of burglary charges, it is still a class D felony in the state of New York. If convicted, you can be sentenced to up to seven years in prison.

The New York State Police said in a press release that the Bureau of Criminal Investigation received a complaint from Home Depot in the town of Lockport for a larceny complaint.

An investigation determined from October 2023 to January 2024, the 57-year-old suspect would enter store and purchased items on his Home Depot credit card, then left the store with the items.

State Police say the suspect would then return on a later date empty handed and take items off the shelf, then return items at the return counter for credit on his credit card. Officials say the Lockport man returned items on 22 occasions fraudulently for a total of $1940.73.

State Police say the suspect denied who he was, claiming the person who did it was his brother until Investigators placed him under arrest.

The man was arrested, processed, and transported to county jail for centralized arraignment.