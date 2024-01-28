Popular Model of Ford Vehicles Recalled in New York State

After initially declining to issue a recall, automotive giant Ford has decided to pull a number of its SUVs off the roads. The move comes after an investigation by U.S. regulators over a potential hazard to drivers. Regulators say they received 164 consumer complaints over the issue.

According to Ford press release, Ford 2023 sales totaled 1,995,912 vehicles. Those totals are a 7.1% increase over 2022, marking their best year since 2020

Ford Issues Major Recall

The Associated Press says that Ford is recalling nearly 1.9 million Explorer SUVs across New York state and the rest of the U.S., covering models made from 2011 through 2019.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents that a trim piece could fly off, increasing the crash risk to other drivers nearby. The Administration says that "clips holding the trim that covers the roof supports close to the windshield can come loose."

Ford said in a statement that it expects only 5% of the recalled Explorers to be affected by the problem.

The AP reports that owners will be notified starting March 13.

Vehicle Plunges Through Ice In the Hudson Valley

The East Fishkill Fire District shared on their Facebook page that units were dispatched for a car that went through ice approximately twenty-five feet from the solid ground with an occupant on the edge of the window. The incident happened Friday morning, around 10 AM.

The department says they used rescue trucks, a tower ladder, cold water rescue, and a boat to help the stranded driver. East Fishkill Fire says that the rescue was completed with a member of their cold water rescue team wearing a dry suit and safety rope, and then taking the boat across the ice to the vehicle,

Once they reached the vehicle, they were able to transfer the occupant to the boat, and then back to solid ground.