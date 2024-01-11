Was it You? Lottery Player in Gloucester County, NJ, Wins $134,000

Was it You? Lottery Player in Gloucester County, NJ, Wins $134,000

New Jersey Lottery Winner WPGG - Photo: TSM Illustration

There's been another big lottery winner in South Jersey.

Just days after someone bought a winning Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket in Mays Landing -- which made some lucky person over $429,000 richer -- another ticket from the same game now has someone else making a trip to their bank.

Latest Winner

Officials with the New Jersey Lottery said one lucky Jersey Cash 5 ticket for Friday, January 5th's drawing matched all five numbers, making that little slip of paper worth $134,124.

New Jersey Lottery game card (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ)
loading...

Winning Numbers

The winning numbers were 08, 10, 26, 27, and 37; the XTRA number was 04.

2 RECENT WINNERS: NJ Lottery Players Enjoying $100K, $424K Jackpots

Lucky Location

The winning ticket was sold at Walt’s Grocery on Tuckahoe Rd. in Williamstown, Gloucester County.

Walt's Deli and Convenience Store in Williamstown NJ - Photo: Google Maps / TSM Illustration
loading...

For their efforts, Walt's will receive a $2,000 bonus from lottery officials.

FUN FACTS: Jersey Cash 5 began on September 20, 1992. Five numbered balls, 1 to 45, are drawn each night. It costs $1 to play.

New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey said in a press release,

Congratulations to our very fortunate Jersey Cash 5 winner! We hope this incredible prize brings joy and happiness to the winner; we’re already looking forward to awarding another jackpot prize!

If You Win the Lottery, Don't Move Here: 16 NJ Cities With the Highest Crime

Rankings baed on violent crimes per 10,000 people.

Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

You Picked Them: The 12 Most Hated Roads in New Jersey

Buckle up... it's going to be a bumpy (and often very slow) ride.

Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

Filed Under: New Jersey, South Jersey, Gloucester County, New Jersey Lottery, monroe township, Mays Landing, Williamstown, The New Jersey Lottery, James Carey, Gloucester County NJ News, Jersey Cash 5
Categories: Trending
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM