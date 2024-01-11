Was it You? Lottery Player in Gloucester County, NJ, Wins $134,000
There's been another big lottery winner in South Jersey.
Just days after someone bought a winning Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket in Mays Landing -- which made some lucky person over $429,000 richer -- another ticket from the same game now has someone else making a trip to their bank.
Latest Winner
Officials with the New Jersey Lottery said one lucky Jersey Cash 5 ticket for Friday, January 5th's drawing matched all five numbers, making that little slip of paper worth $134,124.
Winning Numbers
The winning numbers were 08, 10, 26, 27, and 37; the XTRA number was 04.
Lucky Location
The winning ticket was sold at Walt’s Grocery on Tuckahoe Rd. in Williamstown, Gloucester County.
For their efforts, Walt's will receive a $2,000 bonus from lottery officials.
|FUN FACTS: Jersey Cash 5 began on September 20, 1992. Five numbered balls, 1 to 45, are drawn each night. It costs $1 to play.
New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey said in a press release,
Congratulations to our very fortunate Jersey Cash 5 winner! We hope this incredible prize brings joy and happiness to the winner; we’re already looking forward to awarding another jackpot prize!
