There's been another big lottery winner in South Jersey.

Just days after someone bought a winning Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket in Mays Landing -- which made some lucky person over $429,000 richer -- another ticket from the same game now has someone else making a trip to their bank.

Latest Winner

Officials with the New Jersey Lottery said one lucky Jersey Cash 5 ticket for Friday, January 5th's drawing matched all five numbers, making that little slip of paper worth $134,124.

New Jersey Lottery game card New Jersey Lottery game card (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

Winning Numbers

The winning numbers were 08, 10, 26, 27, and 37; the XTRA number was 04.

Lucky Location

The winning ticket was sold at Walt’s Grocery on Tuckahoe Rd. in Williamstown, Gloucester County.

A winning Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket was sold at Walt's Deli and Convenience Store in Williamstown NJ Walt's Deli and Convenience Store in Williamstown NJ - Photo: Google Maps / TSM Illustration loading...

For their efforts, Walt's will receive a $2,000 bonus from lottery officials.

FUN FACTS: Jersey Cash 5 began on September 20, 1992. Five numbered balls, 1 to 45, are drawn each night. It costs $1 to play.

New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey said in a press release,

Congratulations to our very fortunate Jersey Cash 5 winner! We hope this incredible prize brings joy and happiness to the winner; we’re already looking forward to awarding another jackpot prize!

