What Will NJ’s Chris Christie Do Now That President Trump Won?

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie failed spectacularly in his attempt to become the anti-President Trump alternative for President of The United States.

It was a breathtakingly stupid plan.

For inexplicable reasons, Christie decided to insult a super majority of Republicans with his relentless, yet, ineffective attacks on President Trump.

Sure, it won Christie a gig on an irrelevant ABC Television, Zombie weekend program.

President Trump’s approval rating within the Republican Party never wavered.

Christie’s decided strategy to play addition by subtraction never made any sense whatsoever.

What it did do was make Christie overwhelmingly unpopular with Republicans all across America.

Christie had purposely engaged in a kamikaze mission, with a certain self-destruction outcome.

If President Trump won, Christie would be out.

Had President Trump lost, Christie would have been permanently remembered by Republicans for working so hard against President Trump.

Either way, Christie loses. Why take this path then? It’s all rather bizarre.

What Christie desperately needed was a life coach to help save him from himself.

Here are some great photos from the President Trump rally in Wildwood, New Jersey in 2016.

Christie attended the rally at a time when he still supported President Trump.

In reality, Chris Christie appears to have always been the one term, failed New Jersey County Freeholder, who was voted out of office after serving just one term.

Christie did have one shining moment in time. He served as a financial bundler for President George W. Bush, who justly rewarded Christie with an appointment that would change Christie’s life.

President Bush made Christie The United States Attorney for New Jersey.

Christie parlayed that role into a launching pad and he ran a great candidacy for Governor of New Jersey.

Then, there was Hurricane Superstorm Sandy, Christie’s magical blue fleece, Saturday Night Live and Christie was America’s Governor for one shining moment.

Then, cruelly, it was all gone.

Two failed Presidential campaigns, whereby Christie had no path for success.

Christie supported Trump in the 2016 campaign, hoping against hope that President Trump would make him the United States Attorney General.

That was never going happen, as Christie prosecuted Charles Kushner, Father of President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared.

Christie will now have to settle on calling Charles Kushner … United States Ambassador Charles Kushner.

This is how life goes when you make several key bad decisions.

Christie now finds himself at a political dead end, for at least 4 years and likely a lot longer.

