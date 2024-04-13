A Vineland man has been found guilty in connection to a double fatal shooting in 2015; he now potentially faces life in prison.

Sheldon M. Goldsborough of Vineland, NJ, Convicted

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says on Friday, 44-year-old Sheldon M. Goldsborough was convicted after an 11-day trial on two counts of first-degree aggravated manslaughter, one count of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, and one count of second-degree aggravated assault.

During the pre-dawn hours of March 8th, 2015, Vineland police officers were called to the 100 block of West Grape Street for several gunshots that were fired.

Upon arrival, they found a vehicle with three occupants inside and one outside.

Damien Mills died at the scene

Kevin Peterson, who suffered four gunshot wounds, later died at a hospital

A third victim (female) survived a gunshot wound to her leg

A fourth victim (female) did not suffer any injuries

Officers found a flip phone near shell casings and the victim’s vehicle. After examining that phone's contents, a phone number led them to a home in the 200 block of East Oak Road in Vineland wherein Goldsborough’s co-defendant and co-conspirator, Michael R. Loftin, Jr., was a resident.

The flip phone was swabbed for DNA and returned positive as a match Loftin.

Another phone number that called the flip phone at the time of the homicide was associated with Goldsborough.

Prosecutors say an investigation revealed that Loftin and Goldsborough were together at the time of the homicide and Goldsborough’s cellphone was pinging to a tower near the crime scene.

Goldsborough was charged and indicted on August 30th, 2017.

Loftin was convicted of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder this past summer and he is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Goldsborough is scheduled to be sentenced on June 3rd. Officials say he potentially faces life behind bars.