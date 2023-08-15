These Two Famous Married ‘Mob’ Actors Live In New Jersey

I was mildly surprised to learn that these two famous Hollywood actors were ever married.

I’m such a movie buff … that I thought that I would have known this.

One of the actors is most famous for his starring roles in the movies Goodfellas and Casino to name just two.

The other spouse is best known for her starring role in the HBO iconic television series The Sopranos.

Have you figured it out yet?

I’m talking about Joe Pesci and Drea De Matteo.

Joe Pesci was born on October 31, 1943, in Newark, New Jersey.

As he tells it, he was born on a cold day and reports that his Mother told him "he would be lucky if he lived to see his third birthday.”

Pesci played mobster Tom DeVito to perfection.

Pesci still lives in New Jersey, in Manalapan Township, in a home that Pesci purchased more than 32 years ago.

De Matteo has shown great acting chops and versatility, skillfully playing a mob figure and various police roles with credibility and ease.

I have been writing a series of articles about famous actors, singers, musicians, entertainers, comedians and sports figures who were either born in New Jersey, or, who still live in New Jersey.

NOTE: My good friend, former New Jersey Assemblyman Kirk Conover checked-in with me to advise that Drea De Matteo “is engaged to Whitesnake musician Michael Devin, since he proposed to her in Atlantic City in 2015. Her kids are from a relationship with Shooter Jennings, Waylon's son.”

Conover advised that he has checked this with multiple sources.

It explains why I had never heard about this alleged union.

It doesn’t change the fact that it is remarkable just how many famous people have a direct connection with the state of New Jersey.

It remains clear to me that all roads don’t necessarily lead to Hollywood.

The Garden State has earned its reputation as a place where many successful people were born and raised.



