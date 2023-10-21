Wouldn't it be great if you walked into your local ShopRite and you won nearly $860,000?

That's exactly what happened to one shopper who bought a New Jersey Lottery ticket at their local ShopRite store.

Officials with the New Jersey Lottery said one lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn for Jersey Cash 5 on Wednesday, October 18th.

That winning ticket is worth $859,633.

Lucky numbers

The winning numbers were 11, 12, 36, 38, and 39 and the XTRA number was 02.

New Jersey Lottery game card (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ) New Jersey Lottery game card (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

Lucky location

The winning ticket was sold at ShopRite on Route 72 in Manahawkin.

That store will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey said in a statement, "Congratulations to our very fortunate Jersey Cash 5 winner! We hope this incredible prize brings joy and happiness to the winner."

