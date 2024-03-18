It’s history: America’s once-biggest retailer closes last New Jersey store

It's amazing to think that in the span of about one generation, a company can go from being the largest retailer in America to being a sad shell of its former self.

That retailer is, of course, Sears.

Although I could have been talking about any number of stores that have faded into history — Jamesway, Caldor, Bradlee's, John Wanamaker's, Clover, Silo, Sam Goody, Circuit City... the list goes on and on.

Within the past few days, the final Sears store in New Jersey closed for good with many people in the state probably not even knowing (or caring).

SUMMER 2023: The last Kmart store in New Jersey closes

Sears Stores in New Jersey

When I was a kid, you went to Sears for everything. I mean, everything.

If you need a dishwasher, you went to Sears. TVs, school clothes, family portraits, a new computer, a part for a lawnmower, new shoes, tools, carpet for your living room — Sears was the place for everything.

At its peak, there were thousands of Sears stores across the country. Now, there are less than a dozen.

Disappearing Sears Stores

Sears has been struggling for quite some time and over the years, the number of stores in New Jersey has slowly and steadily declined.

The snowball really began to roll downhill in 2018 when several stores across the area closed, including the decades-old "Sears Roebuck and Co" store in Vineland.

Since then, they've been fading into the history books one by one with just one store left in Jersey City.

Sadly, that store is now closed, too.

That store's Facebook page was last updated on March 1st with a message that simply said, "Just 2 days remaining! Take advantage of the bargains while you still can!!!"

Where are the Nearest Sears Stores?

Should you have the urge to visit a Sears store, for quite possibly for the last time, you'll need to do some serious driving.

Thankfully, the Sears website lets you look for stores within a 100-mile radius or else this exercise would have taken a really long time.

One store remains open in Braintree, MA, (just outside of Boston), and there is another in Orlando, FL.

Yes, those are the closest Sears stores to New Jersey.

They used to be everywhere.

