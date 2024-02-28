If you're like me, you're just getting around to doing some spring cleaning (yeah, I know -- I'm either ten months late or two months early).

One of the best ways to get rid of unwanted stuff around your house is to donate it to a local charitable organization, like The Salvation Army.

Lots of organizations like that one will accept your donations and then resell them as a way to raise money. You'll benefit as in many cases, you can get a tax deduction and they'll benefit because they can continue to help those in need.

Not Everything!

However, they won't take everything you want to get rid of.

Not only do your donations need to be in good condition, but there are some items that they will flat-out refuse to take.

Before you load-up your SUV and head down to your local Salvation Army Thrift Store to make a donation of old clothes and electronics, here's a list of items they will not accept.

Broken Appliances

If it's broken, the Salvation Army doesn't want it. They're not going to spend time and money trying to fix your old microwave.

One step further, if an appliance is missing a power cord or is dirty or rusty, they won't take those, either.

Gas Appliances

If you have an appliance that runs on gas, you cannot donate it to the Salvation Army.

Large Console-type TVs and Stereos

Before flat-screen TVs took over, chances are, you had a giant console television in your living room. Before you even think about hauling that hundred-pound monster down to donate it, don't waste your time. They don't want it, either.

Any TV Older than 5 Years

The same can be said for that old tube TV that's been sitting in your garage or attic for the past couple of decades.

And note that you typically can't just throws those away or set them on your curb — check with your local municipality or county for special electronic recycling or drop-off days.

Built-in Appliances, Like Ovens, Dishwashers, and Microwaves

If you are ripping apart your old kitchen and that old clunker of a dishwasher is about to be replaced, the Salvation Army won't take those. Again, contact your local town or county for the proper way to dispose of those.

Vehicle parts like tires, wheels, batteries, seats, engines, etc.

If you're about to pull the engine out of your '79 Pinto, don't drag it down to the Salvation Army.

Besides entire engines, they won't take car parts, either, like old batteries, tires, or seats.

Paint or Chemicals

That half of a can of sky blue paint that's been on a shelf in your closet cannot be donated, either.

Kerosene and Gas Heaters

Back in the day, kerosene heaters were all the rage. Today, not so much. The Salvation Army will not accept those or other types of gas heaters.

Check Before You Visit

Some Salvation Army locations have more specific guidelines for donations. Before hauling your goods down to your nearest drop-off location, best to contact them directly.