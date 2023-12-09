An Ocean County woman has been criminally charged for allegedly stealing nearly $100,000 from the local entertainment company that she worked for.

Prosecutors say 49-year-old Dina M. Mulleano of Brick Township is facing a second-degree theft by deception charge.

An investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office started earlier this year when they learned Mulleano had been creating false payroll direct deposits while working as a human resources manager.

A review of bank and payroll records revealed that from June 2021 to October 2022, Mulleano made approximately 70 such transfers from the payroll system to her bank account, while fraudulently crediting the pay to more than two dozen different employees.

In all, officials say the theft amounted to more than $95,000.

Mulleano was served the charges against her via summons earlier this week. She is expected to have an initial court appearance on January 23rd.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to contact Det. Robert Afanasewicz with the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at (800) 533-7443.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.