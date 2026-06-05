Edison, N.J. — A North Jersey man is headed to federal prison for laundering money obtained from a variety of internet-based scams, including a "pig butchering" scheme.

For the record, that scam does not actually involve a pig being butchered.

Earlier this week, after pleading guilty to one count of conspiring to commit money laundering, 38-year-old Kenny Osas Okuonghae of Edison was sentenced to 51 months behind bars and he was ordered to pay $1,275,190 in restitution.

Federal authorities said from around 2019 through about December 2023, Okuonghae laundered money that was obtained from a variety of internet-related scams, including property rental scams, romance scams, and a "pig butchering" scam.

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What is "Pig butchering?"

"Pig butchering" refers to an internet scheme where a victim develops what they believe is a romantic relationship online with a perpetrator. That scammer "emotionally fattens" the victim up before enticing them to invest in a fake scheme, and then, metaphorically, they "slaughter" the victim by taking their money.

Okuonghae opened up several different bank accounts across at least seven different banks and permitted the proceeds of his criminal activity to be deposited into and out of those accounts.

U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer thanked special agents with the FBI's Newark Field Office for their work in this case.

Common scams targeting New Jersey residents New Jersey officials are advising residents to watch out for these common scams. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

Don't get fooled: Here's 25 scam texts I received in just one month Yes, some of these may be humorous, but some do appear legit and often can fool you. Spam texts are listed in the same order that they were received. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com