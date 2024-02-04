Several Correctional Officers Brutally Attacked Inside NJ Juvenile Detention Facility, Union Says

A group representing state correctional officers in New Jersey is giving residents a glimpse of what it's like to work inside of a juvenile detention facility and it's not a pretty picture.

According to New Jersey PBA Local 105, several officers were brutally attacked inside one facility in the past two weeks and they are calling for criminal charges to be filed against those responsible.

That facility is the Juvenile Medium Security Facility in Bordentown.

Brutal Attacks

4 officers have been attacked at the Juvenile Medium Security Facility in Bordentown NJ - Photo: Google Maps

PBA Local 105 provided the following accounts in a press release to Townsquare Media ("resident" is a term used to describe someone sentenced to serve time in the facility):

January 14th - Resident exited a cell with two food trays, presumably to throw away trash. The resident proceeded to smash trays into a nearby officer's face, punch an officer's face repeatedly, and slam her to the ground multiple times until the officer's body went completely numb.

January 28th - Resident randomly attacked an officer as he was directing another toward a shower. After being struck in the face, another resident who was headed toward the shower joined the assault. While trying to defend himself, the officer's radio reportedly malfunctioned and he was forced to fend off the two attackers until help arrived.

Officers assaulted at the Juvenile Medium Security Facility in Bordentown NJ - Photos: New Jersey PBA Local 105

January 28th - After that assault, the resident was escorted to an intake area to be searched. While there, the resident proceeded to spit in another officer's face and attack him, injuring the officer's forearm while being restrained. This officer had just returned from medical leave after his last assault that required surgery.

January 29th - Resident exited the shower and began striking an officer who was supposed to escort him to the next wing, landing several strikes to the face and upper body. A tussle ensued until responding officers were able to step in and restrain him.

'Completely unacceptable'

William Sullivan, President of the New Jersey Policemen's Benevolent Association Local 105, said in a statement,

If it wasn't clear before how commonly our State Correctional Police Officers face such brutal attacks, it certainly is now. It is plain as day and completely unacceptable. We call on the Juvenile Justice Commission to open an investigation and furnish criminal charges against the residents for these continued violent attacks on our brave men and women.

PBA Local 105 is a law enforcement labor union that represents nearly 6,000 correctional police officers from the New Jersey Department of Corrections, the Juvenile Justice Commission, and the New Jersey State Parole Board.