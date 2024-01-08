Ocean City, NJ Beach Erosion Is Extensive (Revealing Photos)

On January 19, 2023, Don Hurley went to Ocean City, New Jersey for me to capture the current state of the extensive beach erosion at that time.

We provide these photos for you to see below.

Thanks to Sue Hepner, we can update this issue with her definitive photos that were taken recently on December 28, 2023.

The Ocean City beach erosion was extensive last year and it remains so one year later.

The wear and tear to the beach (caused by inclement weather) can be absolutely devastating and potentially very costly.

Mother Nature can be very cruel. The overall elements, higher tides, coupled with storms from off of the coast can create wind-driven waves and create tremendous damage to the otherwise pristine landscape.

The fix for substantial beach erosion is not complicated. Natural weather occurrences or sand replenishment are the only real answers.

Don Hurley’s photos were taken about 1 year ago, between 5th and 6th Streets and the beach in Ocean City, New Jersey.

Here are Don’s photos:

attachment-IMG_8034 loading...

attachment-IMG_8036 loading...

attachment-IMG_8037 loading...

attachment-IMG_8038 loading...

Here are Sue Hepner’s photos from less than 1 week ago.

Sue Hepner photo from December 28, 2023 Sue Hepner photo from December 28, 2023 loading...

attachment-IMG_8021 loading...

attachment-IMG_8022 loading...

attachment-IMG_8023 loading...

attachment-IMG_8024 loading...

attachment-IMG_8025 loading...

attachment-IMG_8026 loading...

The beach erosion creates an overall appearance that looks like the surface of the moon.

My thanks and appreciation to Don Hurley and Sue Hepner for their great photos.

