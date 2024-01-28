Federal authorities have charged two men from New Jersey in connection to seven gunpoint robberies of gas stations this past September.

24-year-old Ahmad Singletary and 26-year-old Joseph Young, both of Newark, are each facing the following charges:

7 counts of Hobbs Act robbery

2 counts of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence

Conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery

Conspiracy to use and carry a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence

Singletary is also charged with one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

The Hobbs Act, named after Congressman Sam Hobbs of Alabama, was enacted in 1946. It prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion that affects interstate or foreign commerce. It also forbids conspiracy to do so.

Alleged Crime Spree

According to federal officials, on three occasions on September 5th and four times on September 12th,

Singletary and Young robbed gas stations in Middlesex, Union, and Essex counties. The defendants targeted gas stations on or near highways, used a firearm, committed the robberies in the early morning, and performed the robberies in approximately four minutes or less. During the course of four of the robberies, Singletary threatened, assaulted, and struck victims in the head with a firearm, causing physical injuries.

Potential Penalties

The charges that both men are facing could potentially send them to prison for life with fines far exceeding $250,000.

Using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence - up to life in prison

Hobbs Act robbery - up to 20 years in prison

Conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery - up to 20 years

Conspiracy to use and carry a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence - up to 10 years

Initial Court Appearances

Singletary and Young each made their initial court appearance on January 16th and both were ordered detained.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.