NJ Man Gets Big Prison Time For Receiving Child Porn

A Union County man has been sentenced to 80 months in prison for receiving videos and images of child sexual abuse.

Federal authorities say 50-year-old Joshua Cremosnik of Rahway previously pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography. His sentence was imposed on Thursday in Newark federal court.

According to documents filed in this case, from April to August 2021, Cremosnik received videos of child sexual abuse via a publicly available online file-sharing program.

A search of his home uncovered "recovered numerous videos and images of child sexual abuse on Cremosnik’s laptop and electronic storage media."

Cremosnik acknowledged using an online program to request and receive child pornography materials and stored those materials on his laptop and electronic storage media.

In addition to the prison term, Cremosnik was also sentenced to five years of supervised release and ordered to pay over $208,000 in restitution.