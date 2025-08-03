New Jersey Public Employees: Save On Your Health Benefit Costs

Atlantic City Councilman George Tibbitt has come up with a very creative idea to help New Jersey public employees.

Public employees are currently paying as much as $ 15,000 annually for their medical health befits.

Tibbitt Is Proposing The Following:

Under The Tibbitt Plan, employees would be allowed to apply unused sick time, personal time and vacation time to help offset the rising medical health benefits costs.

This is not permitted under current New Jersey law.

Senator Vince Polistina & Assembly members Don Guardian & Claire Swift

Tibbitt, who is also the Republican Nominee for Atlantic County Commissioner — contacted Senator Polistina and Assembly members Guardian and Swift to review his proposal.

During our live, on-air radio interview this morning, Tibbitt confirmed that The Polistina legislative team supports his idea.

The New Jersey legislature will not be back in session until after the November 4, 2025 general election.

Tibbitt Revealed The Following Today:

Health costs in New Jersey or out of control, said Tibbitt. Employees are now paying more than $15,000 per year. My plan would be a win-win for employees and various local governments, said Tibbitt. Presently, it’s a use it or lose it situation for employees. This would allow them to apply a portion of any unused time off and help them pay for increasing medical healthcare costs, said Tibbitt.

Important Intangible

Many governmental employees use sick days and other personal time that they would otherwise lose. I

This requires municipalities to fill-in staffing gaps, etc. with replacement employees.

If employees could apply unused time off towards their healthcare costs, they would be at work during the same time and no replacements would be required.

Tibbitt Would Like To See …

Employees be given a seat at the bid table … when the bids are opened.

“I want them to have a seat at the bid table … that way, they will be a true partner in the process,” said Tibbitt.

SOURCE: George Tibbitt, Atlantic City Councilman.

