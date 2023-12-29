Police in South Jersey are asking for your help with identifying two people wanted for allegedly shoplifting at a Walmart store and assaulting a security guard.

The incident happened around 10:30 Wednesday morning, December 20th, at Walmart in Mount Laurel. WPGtalkradio.com

Authorities say the pictured woman entered the store, concealed approximately $250 of merchandise in reusable bags, failed to pay for any of the items, and then did not stop for loss prevention.

As the suspect was placing the stolen merchandise into a vehicle the pictured male assaulted the loss prevention employee causing bodily injury.

The vehicle was a gold Chrysler Caravan bearing Maryland Temporary registration T1350271. WPGtalkradio.com

If anyone knows the identity of either of these suspects, you are asked to contact the Mount Laurel Police Department at (856) 234-8300.

A Look Inside a JCPenney Store in New Jersey That Closed in 2019 A look around the old JCPenney / Shoppers World space at Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

The Sad State of This Once-grand Shopping Mall in New Jersey A look inside Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman