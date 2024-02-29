Within the past month, nearly a dozen children went missing in the City of Philadelphia.

It's a heartbreaking reality that repeats itself every month in one of America's most dangerous cities.

Even worse, several of these children are as young as 12 years old.

How to Help Police

If you have seen any of the juveniles shown below, contact the Philadelphia Police Department immediately.

Call or text (215) 686-TIPS

Kayla White

Kayla White - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Kayla White - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

15-year-old Kayla White was last seen at 9:30 on the morning of February 4th on the 5800 block of N. Marshal Street.

She has a thin build with long curly black hair, brown eyes, dark skin tone, and was last seen wearing red pants, a green mid-length jacket, and black New Balance sneakers.

Lailaa Mckenzie

Lailaa Mckenzie - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Lailaa Mckenzie - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

Lailaa Mckenzie was last seen at 3 PM on February 7th on the 1600 block of N. 18th St.

She is 12 years old, 5' tall, 85 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair, and was last seen wearing a pink jacket.

Diyon Davis

Diyon Davis - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Diyon Davis - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

13-year-old Diyon Davis was last seen at 4 AM on February 10th on the 1700 block of South Hollywood Street.

She is 5' 5", 160 pounds, with brown eyes.

Police say she was last wearing shorts, a white or gray tank top, and white socks.

She likes to frequent the area of South Dover Street, according to police.

Daniela Osoria

Daniela Osoria - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Daniela Osoria - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

13-year-old Daniela Osoria has not been seen since the afternoon of February 12th on the 2500 block of S. Alder St.

She is 5' 1" tall, 130 pounds, with a light brown complexion, long black hair, and brown eyes, and she was last seen wearing khaki pants, a navy blue shirt, a black sweatshirt, and a black backpack.

Prince Dorbor

Prince Dorbor - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Prince Dorbor - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

Police are looking for 17-year-old Prince Dorbor, who has been reported missing from the 2700 block of Morris St.

He was last seen at around 7 PM on February 10th.

He is 5' 11", 147 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Faith Harris

Faith Harris - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Faith Harris - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

16-year-old Faith Harris was last seen at 5 AM on February 12th on the 2300 block of N. 19th Street.

She is described as 4' 11", 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say she is known to frequent the area of 2100 North VanPelt Street, the 2000 block of North 22nd Street, and the 200 block of East Wyoming Ave.

Taylor Saunders

Taylor Saunders - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Taylor Saunders - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

13-year-old Taylor Saunders was last seen on Valentine's Day on the 5600 block of N. 10th Street.

She was last known to be wearing a white shirt, pink hoodie, and black yoga pants, with a pink pocketbook.

Police say she is known to frequent the area of the 200 block of Farley Street.

Raniesha Resto

Raniesha Resto - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Raniesha Resto - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

Philadelphia Police are looking for Raniesha Resto, who was last seen at 11 PM on February 18th on the 3400 block of Jasper St.

She is 14 years old, 5' 2", with brown straight shoulder-length hair, and brown eyes, and she was last seen in a black Nike hoodie, blue jeans, and grey New Balance sneakers.

Raul Silverstre Yat Yuja

Raul Silvestre Yat Yuja - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Raul Silvestre Yat Yuja - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

16-year-old Raul Silverstre Yat Yuja was last seen on February 19th on the 2200 block of S. 5th St.

He is 4' 7" tall, 130 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes, and police say he frequents the park at 5th and Wolf Sts.

Ashley Batts

Ashley Batts - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Ashley Batts - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

15-year-old Ashley Batts was last seen February 20th at 8 AM in the area of the 5200 block of N. 9th St.

She is 5’ 3”, 128 pounds, with brown eyes, medium brown skin, with blond and strawberry braided hair. A clothing description was not available.