A Millville man has been arrested for allegedly sharing child porn files via a popular app for chatting.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says 49-year-old John Dunigan has been charged with endangering the welfare of children for possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

Authorities say they recently received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating that someone was using the Kik app to distribute child porn; their investigative work ultimately led to that Kik user being identified as Dunigan.

Last Friday, March 14th, officials executed a search warrant at Dunigan's home and he was taken into custody.

John Dunigan of Millville NJ - Photo: Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office / Canva John Dunigan of Millville NJ - Photo: Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office / Canva loading...

MORE NEWS: 5 charged after Stone Harbor cop viciously attacked on Wildwood boardwalk

Dunigan is being held in the Cumberland County Jail pending an initial court hearing. The State will move for pretrial detention.

Anyone who may have information about this investigation is asked to contact Det. K. Mecouch with the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at (856) 332-4379. Anonymous tips are welcomed.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.