HARRISON — Four teens from Newark have been charged with holding a girl captive in a Hudson County hotel room, according to prosecutors.

It happened on Sunday morning at a hotel along Passaic Avenue in Harrison, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

The group physically assaulted the 13-year-old and tried to sexually assault her, prosecutors said.

She told authorities that she was locked in the room and two of her attackers had handguns.

Hotel on Passaic Avenue in Harrison (Google Maps)

Investigators said they found two handguns and hollow-point bullets during a search of the hotel room.

Authorities announced the charges, listed below, on Monday afternoon.

🔴 A 15-year-old girl from Newark was charged with attempted sexual assault, kidnapping, conspiracy to kidnap, simple assault, and weapons offenses;

🔴 Another 15-year-old girl from Newark was charged with attempted sexual assault, aggravated assault, simple assault, kidnapping, conspiracy to kidnap, and weapons offenses;

🔴 Tavin McCullough, 18, of Newark was charged with child endangerment and weapons offenses.

🔴 Kyle Green, 18, of Newark was charged with child endangerment and weapons offenses.

