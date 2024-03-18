A man from Lakewood is in trouble with the law for allegedly selling counterfeit postage stamps.

Yisroel Kornik from Lakewood, NJ, Charged

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office says 33-year-old Yisroel Kornik has been charged with counterfeiting in connection with a series of events that occurred in Lakewood from October 2023 through this month.

Fake Stamps From China

A joint investigation by local and federal authorities determined that "Kornik had been purchasing and importing counterfeit United States postage stamps from China and selling them on various online platforms such as Amazon and Walmart."

Kornik received multiple notices from United States Customs and Border Protection that the stamps he was ordering and reselling were counterfeit, yet, according to officials, he continued to import them in large denominations.

This past Tuesday, a search warrant was executed at Kornik's home and detectives seized counterfeit stamps valued at over $10,000.

Kornik was taken into custody without incident, transported to the Ocean County Jail, processed, and served with the charge via summons pending an upcoming first appearance in Ocean County Superior Court.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

