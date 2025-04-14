A Camden County man is headed to prison for sexually assaulting two young children.

Henry Papaleo was sentenced on Friday

He admitted to sexually assaulting two children

He will be around 73 years old when first eligible for parole

Henry Papaleo of Gloucester City, NJ, sentenced

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw says 58-year-old Henry Papaleo of Gloucester City has been sentenced to 17 years in state prison for sexually assaulting two minors five years ago.

This past November, he pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child less than 13 years of age.

Henry Papaleo of Gloucester City NJ has been sentenced to 17 years in prison - Photo: Burlington County Prosecutors Office / Canva

An investigation began in 2023 after the victims told their parents of the assaults. To protect their identities, authorities have not released any details about the case.

In addition to the prison sentence, of which he must serve nearly 15 years before becoming eligible for parole, Papaleo will be placed on the New Jersey sex offender registry, and he'll be under supervision for life once released.

Papaleo was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Eife, supervisor of the BCPO Special Victims Unit. The investigation was conducted by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office with assistance from the Moorestown Township Police Department and the New Jersey State Police.