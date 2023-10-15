Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey Car Crash Near Harbor Square Mall
In the 2:00 p.m. hour on Saturday, October 14, 2023, a substantial car crash occurred underneath the overpass near the Harbor Square Mall in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.
An unnamed and indistinguishable crash victim is seen in the photograph (above and below) about to be placed in the ambulance, which is also pictured.
We will update this story after we receive the official report from the Egg Harbor Township Police Department.
Developing.
