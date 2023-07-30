Inmate Serving Time For Child Porn Admits in NJ Courtroom to Having Child Porn in Prison

A federal inmate serving a 10-year sentence for possessing child pornography has admitted to having child porn pictures and videos while in prison.

On Wednesday in federal court in Camden, 32-year-old Daniel Baldwin pleaded guilty to yet another charge of possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, in June 2022, corrections officers found an SD card hidden in Baldwin's clothing.

A subsequent search of that SD card revealed hundreds of images and videos of child abuse, including depictions of prepubescent minors.

Because Baldwin has a prior federal conviction for possessing child porn, the charge of possession of child pornography depicting prepubescent children carries 10 to 20 years behind bars and an additional $250,000 fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for November 28th.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger thanked special agents of the FBI and the FCI Fort Dix staff for their assistance in this investigation.

