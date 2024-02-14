More NJ Gang News: Dangerous Gang Member Gets 12 Years in Prison For Racketeering

A member of a notorious gang in New Jersey will be spending the next 12 years in prison for his role in a racketeering conspiracy.

Federal authorities say 22-year-old Tre Byrd, also known as "Bands" and "G Bandz," previously pleaded guilty to an indictment that charged him with racketeer-influenced and corrupt organizations (RICO) conspiracy.

On Wednesday in Newark federal court, Byrd was sentenced to 144 months behind bars.

Officials say from 2015 through September 2022, Byrd was a member of the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips, a criminal enterprise responsible for acts of violence and the distribution of drugs across New Jersey and beyond.

In March 2019, Byrd worked with other members and associates of the gang to murder a gang rival, who was fatally shot on March 20th, 2019, in Irvington.

On June 20th, 2020, Byrd and at least one other member and associate of the gang robbed a victim at gunpoint in Newark.

In addition to the prison term, Byrd will be under five years of supervised release once he is out of prison.

IN EVERY CITY: 14 of the Most Dangerous Gangs Taking Over NJ

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger thanked the numerous federal law enforcement agencies that worked on this case, including the DEA, the IRS, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the ATF; the New Jersey State Police; and numerous county and local police departments across New Jersey and in North Carolina.

The government was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Francesca Liquori of the Special Prosecutions Division.