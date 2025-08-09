Claire's has filed for bankruptcy for the second time since 2018

The company plans to close 18 stores, including one in New Jersey

Most of Claire's 1,300 U.S. stores will stay open

Claire's Files for Bankruptcy Again

A popular national retailer that has been a part of just about every shopping mall across New Jersey and the country has filed for bankruptcy protection for the second time in seven years.

That chain is Claire's, known for ear piercings, jewelry, and hair accessories, and published reports say at least one store in the Garden State will be closing as a result.

That closure is not the norm, however, as just about all of their 1,300 stores in America will remain open.

Claire's Financial Struggles Continue

It was back in the spring of 2018 when Claire's first filed for bankruptcy. At that time, USA Today reported that the chain was looking to get out from under around $1.9 billion in debt.

Now, in 2025, Claire's finds itself in a similar situation, facing a large amount of debt, which has now been compounded by increased competition from countless cheaper online alternatives, increasing rent and labor costs, and an increase in tariffs.

Store Closures Announced

Claire's, which also owns Icing stores, has announced that a combined 18 stores are on the chopping block and will be closed within the next month.

Those stores, according to USA Today, include locations in Montgomery, AL; Chicago, Uniontown, PA; Knoxville; and Provo, UT.

One New Jersey Store Set to Close

One location will be shutting down in New Jersey — Livingston Mall in Livingston, Essex County.

Five Icing stores will be disappearing across California, Michigan, Texas, Utah, and New York.

From Wigs to Jewelry and Beyond

In 1961, Fashion Tress Industries, a company that sold wigs, was founded. That company would buy Claire's, which was a 25-store jewelry chain. From there, the company focused on fashion jewelry and accessories. They began in-store ear piercing in 1978 and began expanding globally in 1980.

Today, the chain has about 2,700 stores and 10,000 employees around the world.

