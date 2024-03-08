Candace Bushnell, ‘Sex in The City’ is Coming to Cape May, NJ

Candice Bushnell, beloved author from the iconic “Sex in The City” franchise will be making an exciting appearance in Cape May City, New Jersey.

Congress Hall - America’s oldest seaside resort - will be hosting an exclusive weekend with Bushnell on Friday, March 15, 2024 through Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Those in attendance will have an immersive experience, with the iconic creator of "Sex and the City."

Show-only tickets are available for $80, including tax.

A dinner package is also available that provides even more opportunities.

This is a dynamic and creative special event in the vision of Congress Hall owner Curtis Bashaw.

Kicking off the festivities is a chic welcome reception on Friday evening from 5-7pm, hosted in the elegant Harrison Room of Congress Hall. Guests will have the opportunity to engage in a Q&A session with Candace herself, followed by a book signing of her 2019 novel, "Is There Still Sex in the City?" accompanied by Bushnell's signature blend of social commentary and razor-sharp wit as she explores the complexities of modern love and life.Saturday night begins at 6:30pm with a three-course dinner in the opulent Ballroom, where guests will be treated to the highlight of the weekend: Candace Bushnell's one-woman show, "True Tales of Sex, Success, and Sex and the City", taking the audience on a journey through the streets of New York City and sharing captivating anecdotes of fashion, literature, and, of course, plenty of sex, according to host Congress Hall.

The exclusive overnight package will include:

deluxe accommodations.

two copies of "Is There Still Sex in the City?"

valet parking.

Immersion in a world of Sex and the City.

You can book your stay or purchase show-only tickets by calling (888) 944-1816.

It will be a special weekend of glamor, laughter, and unforgettable, new memories.

SOURCES: Congress Hall & Lisa Johnson Communications.

