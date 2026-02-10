A dangerous fugitive who was wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in South Jersey last year has been arrested in Spain.

30-year-old Felix De La Cruz-Arias of Brooklyn, NY, was taken into custody on January 30th in Barcelona by the Spanish National Police in collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Service and the U.S. Department of Justice.

De La Cruz-Arias was charged on April 4th of last year with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Josue Hiraldo-Peralta of Camden. He was also charged with first-degree attempted murder for shooting a second man who survived.

Deadly Camden Shooting Sparked Manhunt

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says on the night of March 12th, 2025, officers from the Camden County Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter activation for gunfire in the area of the 300 block of Morse Street in Camden. Upon arrival, cops found Hiraldo-Peralta on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and a second victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside a nearby residence.

Both men were taken to Cooper University Hospital where Hiraldo-Peralta was pronounced dead minutes later.

Suspect Tracked Overseas

Detectives say their investigation determined De La Cruz-Arias was the person responsible for the shooting. Further work uncovered information that he was in Spain.

At last report, De La Cruz-Arias was being held in a correctional facility in Spain, pending extradition to the United States.

MacAulay Comments

Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said in a statement, "This arrest sends a clear message that violence in our community will be pursued wherever it leads, even across international borders."

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Cody Skinner with the Camden County Prosecutor's Office at (856) 580-6053. Anonymous tips are welcome.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

