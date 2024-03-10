Riverton Man Gets 21 Years in Prison Riverton man gets over two decades behind bars Sexual assaults happened years ago More than one victim, few details released

A Burlington County man is headed to prison for sexually assaulting juveniles.

Ian Forrester of Riverton, NJ, Sentenced

Prosecutors say 50-year-old Ian Forrester of Riverton Borough pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child this past summer.

Last week, he was sentenced to 21 years in state prison without the possibility of parole.

Multiple Victims, Few Details

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said the assaults occurred several years ago on more than one victim.

Details about the crimes, along with the ages of the victims, are being withheld to protect their identities.

Forrester was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Eife, supervisor of the BCPO Special Victims Unit. The investigation was conducted by the Prosecutor’s Office, with Detective Michele Ragone as the lead investigator.