Burglary Suspect in Absecon, NJ, Runs From Cops Again, Gets Arrested Again

Authorities in Absecon say a man who was arrested for breaking into an apartment in 2022 has now been charged with an attempted burglary at another complex.

Just before 1:00 early Thursday morning, Absecon Police say they received a call from someone at the Oyster Bay Condominium Complex who reported a man wearing a ski mask was attempting to break into a vehicle.

As officers approached, they received additional reports about the same suspect attempting to force entry into a unit within the complex.

At the scene, officers successfully located a person matching the description provided by witnesses.

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Michael A. Davis of Absecon, attempted to evade cops by running away, however, police say they were able to arrest him after a short chase.

Not the First Time

Davis has a prior record, having been arrested in connection with a residential burglary at the Clayton Mill Run Apartment Complex in July 2022 following a foot pursuit with officers.

Charges

Davis has now been charged with criminal attempt burglary, obstruction, and related drug offenses and is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Help Police

Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the Absecon Police Department at (609) 641-0667.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

