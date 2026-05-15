The 10 Best and Worst Cities to Live in New Jersey
While we all know New Jersey is the best state in the country (clearly), it's also a state of extremes.
For example, you can be in a neighborhood overflowing with multi-million-dollar homes and then go for a 20-minute drive and you'll be in an area that isn't exactly safe once the sun goes down.
With 9.4 million people packed into 7,354 square miles of land, we looked at the ten best and worst Garden State cities to live in.
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"Best" and "Worst" Cities in NJ
Obviously, "best" and "worst" are subjective terms, so let's briefly define them.
For the top of the list, we turned to Travel & Leisure, which consulted with local real estate experts and took things like education and overall well-being into account.
Conversely, high crime rates were used to rank the worst cities.
These NJ towns are among the best, most sought-after places to live statewide
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
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Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman
Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com