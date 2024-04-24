Atlantic County, NJ Veterans Cemetery Will Have A New Name

In a great move, Atlantic County, New Jersey Executive, Dennis Levinson has proposed re-naming the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in memory of his predecessor … former Atlantic County Executive Dick Squires.

It is a very well deserved honor for Squires.

Richard E. Squires Veterans Cemetery.

The establishment of this beautiful and serene veterans' cemetery was one of Dick Squires' crowning achievements," said Levinson. "It is only fitting that it be renamed in his honor, where the former Navy veteran of the Korean War who served on the USS Wisconsin lies in eternal peace with his wite, Winnie. It will now be known as the Richard E. Squires Veterans Cemetery, said Levinson.

Squires died on April 2, 2024 at the age of 91.

The cemetery has grown over the years.

According to Levinson, “The cemetery, located in the Atlantic County Park in Estell Manor, was dedicated in May 1985 and originally included four acres. Over the years the cemetery has expanded to nearly 30 acres and also includes a columbarium for 900 cremation urns. The cemetery currently serves as the final resting place for nearly 6,500 military veterans and their spouses,” said Levinson.

Squires’ eldest son, Keith said, “Although I live in Utah, I have been to the county's veterans' cemetery with Dad over 40 times since it was established. His attention to these most special grounds and his genuine appreciation for all who will rest there was of his greatest importance. Dad would not have thought about being recognized in this way, but I know how honored he would be. He dedicated his life to supporting the men and women who serve our great nation and protect our freedoms,” said Keith Squires.

Dick Squires career in public service is legendary:

Squires was first elected to the Atlantic County Board of Chosen Freeholders in 1975.

Squires served as freeholder chairman from 1978 to 1983.

Squires was elected as Atlantic County's second county executive, holding the position for 16 years.

Squires retired in 2000.

Levinson was elected as the 3rd Atlantic County Executive.

"I believe he would be very proud to have his name associated with the veterans' cemetery he helped create. We are honored to provide this lasting tribute to him," said Levinson.

SOURCE: Linda Gilmore, Chief of Staff & Public Information Officer- Atlantic County Government.

