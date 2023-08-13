Atlantic County, NJ Prosecutor Has Perfect Record On Gun Verdicts

The Atlantic County, New Jersey Prosecutor Will Reynolds era has been a time of significant change of culture, coupled with a demonstrated record of accomplishment.

On August 10, 2022, Will Reynolds was sworn-in for a five-year term as Atlantic County Prosecutor. He also worked previous to this official date as Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor.

Reynolds’ business approach as Atlantic County’s top law enforcement official comes straight from his youth and football career.

Reynolds believes in executing the basics … “blocking and tackling” and he is openly proud of his style as a self-proclaimed “Grinder.”

In many on-air interviews that we have done together, Reynolds often talks about “grinding” and its direct impact regarding the pursuit of justice.

Another important element and a big part of Reynolds’ overall success, is his philosophy to both team build and empower his staff to lead and be great.

Reynolds has achieved the required buy-in from his staff. Without that, none of the current track record of success would be possible.

Earlier this week, The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office achieved their latest guilty jury verdict regarding illegal possession - gun cases possessed by convicted felons.

Under the Reynolds administration, The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is a perfect 14-0 in the following jury verdicts:

Murder.

Human trafficking.

Guns.

Stalking.

Drug distribution.

All of these cases went to jury verdicts … it is unprecedented to win them all.

The Reynolds team is winning both guilty pleas and jury verdicts with regularity.

The Reynolds Doctrine has been laser focused on striving to rid Atlantic County of …

Gangs and Guns.

Drug Trafficking.

Pedophiles.

These areas of focus are so important and achieving positive results will directly improve the quality of life for the residents of Atlantic County.

Will Reynolds always gives the credit to his team.

That’s what true leaders do.

There is still much work to do, however, regarding his first year report card, we give Reynolds very high marks and honor roll status.

Golden Nugget Atlantic City Incredible Never Before Seen Photos From blueprints to a finished casino, see the never before seen photos of the Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City, NJ