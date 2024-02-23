An Atlantic City man has pleaded guilty to an attempted murder charge after he shot a man in the stomach in 2019.

Authorities say on Tuesday, 38-year-old Kevin Davis pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder and second-degree possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose charges.

Under the terms of his plea agreement, Davis is expected to be sentenced to an aggregate term of 15 years in state prison, however, additional crimes will keep him locked up for several more decades.

Shooting

On September 13th, 2019, prosecutors say Davis shot a man in the stomach and then fled the scene on a bicycle.

The Atlantic City Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit was able to identify Davis after retrieving surveillance footage from numerous locations and they also identified the home in Atlantic City that Davis entered after he committed the shooting.

On October 3rd of that year, officers executed a search warrant at that home where a search uncovered clothing worn by Davis during the shooting, a gun that was determined to be different than the one used in the shooting, and a large amount of fentanyl and paraphernalia for packaging fentanyl.

Drug Charges

Last March, Davis was convicted by a jury on the charges arising from the search warrant execution, including unlawful possession of a handgun while maintaining a fentanyl production facility.

He was sentenced to an aggregate term of 48 years in state prison in that case.

Absecon Home Invasion

Last May, Davis pleaded guilty to committing a home invasion in Absecon in October 2019 with the same handgun that he used during the September 13th, 2019, shooting. Davis was later sentenced to a concurrent term of 10 years in state prison.

Davis's two co-defendants in that case, Mark Toulson and Kalim Selby, also pleaded guilty to armed robbery and were each sentenced to a decade behind bars.

Davis is expected to be sentenced in absentia in April. His attempted murder sentence will run concurrent to his current sentence.

