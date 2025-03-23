Atlantic City, NJ, Man is Guilty of Strangulation of Girlfriend

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has obtained a guilty plea from an Atlantic City, New Jersey man for the strangulation of his girlfriend.

The woman, referred to only by her initials S.M., is a domestic violence survivor, which results in aggravated special circumstances against the offender, Kareem Hall, 28 years old, from Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office photo. Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office photo. loading...

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has released the following information about this case:

On Wednesday, March 19, 2025, Kareem Hall, 28, of Atlantic City, NJ, pleaded guilty to three separate cases, all involving the same victim. Strangulation of a Domestic Violence Victim, a second-degree offense pursuant to N.J.S.A. 2C: 12-1 (b)(13); and two counts of Terroristic Threats, a third-degree offense pursuant to N.J.S.A. 2C:12-3. Hall was already on probation for assaulting the same victim. His plea calls for an aggregate sentence of three years of New Jersey State Prison, with the requirement he serve 85% of his sentence before qualifying for parole, said the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

During 2024, the victim, S.M., reported multiple domestic violence incidents occurred with the defendant.

Once she said that Hall held her down and strangled her because she refused to have sex with him.

Two other times she said that Hall threatened to assault her.

The state of New Jersey objected to the release of hall, however, New Jersey Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Waldman released Hall, pending his sentencing.

Hall is scheduled to sentenced on April 30, 2025.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

attachment-IMG_7526 loading...

attachment-IMG_7524 loading...

attachment-IMG_7549 loading...

attachment-IMG_7551 loading...

attachment-IMG_7548 loading...

attachment-IMG_7547 loading...

attachment-IMG_7550 loading...