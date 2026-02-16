Two people are facing animal cruelty charges in Atlantic City.

Dog Attack Reported on Rosemont Place

Last Friday, February 6th, the Atlantic City Police Department says its officers were called to the 300 block of Rosemont Place for a report of a dog running loose in the area.

As officers were responding, they were informed that two pit bulls were attacking and injuring another dog. Officers located only the injured animal when they arrived and learned that this was the one reported to be running loose. That dog was taken to the Atlantic County Animal Shelter to be treated for its injuries and will survive.

A Facebook user posted a video of the attack online and many officers were able to view it.

Second Call Leads to Dead Dog on Baltic Avenue

While that incident was being investigated, other officers were called to the 1500 block of Baltic Avenue for a report of a dead dog.

1500 block of Baltic Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps 1500 block of Baltic Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

An investigation determined that the two incidents were connected.

According to the ACPD,

The officers reviewed several hours of surveillance coverage and observed Aarin Burdine-Moody leave an apartment building in the 1500 block of Baltic Avenue with two canines on February 5. He then left both canines outside as he went back inside. The weather for the evening was reviewed and there were extremely cold temperatures well below freezing. Burdine-Moody’s canines were later determined to be the one that was found deceased and the other that was attacked and injured.

An ACPD officer identified the owner of the two pit bulls in the attack as 56-year-old Clarance Gilliard. Gilliard was allegedly present as his pit bulls attacked the other dog and officials say he did not attempt to intervene.

Charges Filed, One Suspect Still Wanted

Gilliard was taken into custody this past Tuesday and Burdine-Moody is still being sought.

Gilliard is facing four counts of animal cruelty, two counts of allowing a canine to run at large, and two counts of failure to provide care to a canine. He was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

22-year-old Aarin Burdine-Moody of Atlantic City is facing three counts of cruelty to animals, animal abandonment of a disabled animal resulting in death, animal abandonment, two counts of failure to provide care to a canine, and allowing a canine to run at large.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department at (609) 347-5766.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

