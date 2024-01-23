A Camden man has been arrested and charged in connection to a fatal shooting in the city this past November.

On Monday, 39-year-old Marcus Davenport was charged with first-degree murder for the death of 38-year-old Anthony Young, also of Camden.

Davenport was also charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says on the night of Monday, November 20th, police officers responded to the area of Hunter Drive after receiving a 9-1-1 about a person who had been shot.

There, cops found Young who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Young was taken to Cooper University Hospital where he remained in critical condition until December 15th when he died from his injuries.

Help Police

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Cody Skinner with the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit at (856) 580-6053.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.