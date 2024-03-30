A South Jersey driver has been charged with DWI after allegedly hitting a fence at Vineland City Hall.

The Vineland Police Department says the incident happened around 10:30 on Monday morning, March 25th.

According to authorities, they received a call about a person "striking a fence in the parking lot of city hall" in the 600 block of East Wood Street.

Robert Romano of Vineland, NJ, Charged

71-year-old Robert Romano of Vineland was charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Romano was processed on the summonses pending his court hearing at the Vineland Municipal Court, which happens to be about a block away from Vineland City Hall.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

