Galloway, NJ, Man Charged Following Home Invasion in Absecon
A man from Galloway is facing charges after a home invasion in Absecon Saturday afternoon.
The Absecon Police Department says their officers responded to a home on the 300 block of Spruce Street at around 12:30.
The incident involved a suspect who forcibly entered a home, threatened the occupant, and then engaged in a physical altercation with the resident, according to authorities who then said,
The resident was able to secure the door, forcing the suspect out, who then resorted to shattering a window before fleeing the scene.
An investigation took officers to Somers Point, where, with help from the Somers Point Police Department, the suspect, 41-year-old Joseph P. Aversa of Galloway, was apprehended without incident.
Aversa has been charged with the following:
- Second-degree robbery
- Second-degree burglary
- Fourth-degree criminal mischief
Aversa is currently being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the Absecon Police Department at (609) 641-0667 or Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at (800) 658-TIPS.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
