3 NJ Lottery Players Have $50 Grand in Their Hands Thanks to Powerball

Yet again, there was no multi-million dollar Powerball winner Monday night, but regardless, three people in the Garden State are feelin' pretty good today.

That's because officials with the New Jersey Lottery said three tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn, making each one worth $50,000.

The winning numbers for the Monday night, September 25th, drawing were: 10, 12, 22, 36, and 50. The red Power Ball number was 04 and the Power Play was 2X.

LAST SATURDAY NIGHT: 1 Lucky Powerball Lottery Player in South Jersey Just Won $100,000

The winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

Essex County: Maloco Liquors, Chestnut St. in Newark

Maloco Liquors in Newark NJ - Photo: Google Maps Maloco Liquors in Newark NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Middlesex County: Welsh Farm, Oak Tree Rd. in Iselin

Welsh Farm, Oak Tree Rd. in Iselin - Photo: Google Maps Welsh Farm, Oak Tree Rd. in Iselin - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Warren County: The Bagelsmith Food & Deli, 3rd Ave. in Alpha

Bagelsmith Food & Deli in Alpha NJ - Photo: Google Maps Bagelsmith Food & Deli in Alpha NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Over 65,500 other New Jersey Powerball players took home an estimated $339,643 in prizes ranging from $4 to $200.

The Powerball jackpot now stands at $835 million for the next drawing late Wednesday night.

WAITING TO WIN: NJ Lottery Scratch-off Games With Most Outstanding Top Prizes

The 16 Cities in New Jersey With the Most Problems Rankings baed on violent crimes per 10,000 people.