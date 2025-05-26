It's happened again! Readers of a nationwide publication have voted a free concert series at the Jersey Shore as the best in the nation.

Somers Point, NJ, Beach Concerts Ranked #1

This prestigious honor first happened in 2023 when readers of USA Today picked the Somers Point Beach Concert series as #1 in the country in their annual "10 Best" readers' choice awards.

Last year, those Somers Point shows slipped to #2, but this year, they are proudly back on top.

Somers Point Tops New York City, Denver

As is the case every year, there was some very stiff competition.

Music festivals in big cities like Tulsa, New York City, Denver, and beyond were all in the running. But it was the tradition that happens every summer in Somers Point — population 10,500 — that literally stole the show yet again.

The concerts, produced by the Somers Point Beach Concert Committee, feature an eclectic number of musicians showcasing numerous types of music, from Jersey-based rock to blues, soul, and beyond.

Location of the Somers Point Beach Concerts - Photo: Google Maps Location of the Somers Point Beach Concerts - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Here are the free shows scheduled for this summer in Somers Point...

2025 Somers Point Beach Concert Schedule

June 13 - Musical Stars of Late Night TV - Jimmy Vivino from Conan O'Brien's late night shows, plus G.E. Smith from Saturday Night Live

June 20 - Tony Mart Tribute to Classic Rock Guitarists - Tony Mart All-stars with Billy Walton performing Hendrix, Clapton, Santana, Prince, George Harrison, Stephen Stills, Stones, Joe Walsh, and John Fogerty music

June 27 - Dead Zep - Music of the Grateful Dead and Led Zeppelin

July 4th - The Dane Anthony Band

July 11th - "The Boss & The Jukes" - Southside Johnny's Glenn Alexander with members of The Jukes

July 18th - "The Girls Can't Help It" - Patty Balbo's tribute to the women of rock 'n roll

July 25th - Tom Hambridge, premier Nashville songwriter/producer of The Stones, ZZ Top, and Lynyrd Skynyrd

August 1st - John Cafferty & Beaver Brown

August 8th - Melody Trucks Band f/Vaylor Trucks

August 15th - Vanessa Colleir Band

August 22nd - Somers Point Legacy featuring Conway Twitty's grandson, Tre Twitty

August 29th - The Billy Walton Band

September 5th - South Jersey Allstar Legacy Salute Concert - Patty Blee, Lew London, Dr. Bobby Fingers, Danny Eyer, The Tony Mart Allstars with Howard Isaacson, Campanell Family Tribute to Bobby Campanell

Somers Point Beach Concerts - What You Need to Know

All shows are free

Concerts are at Morrow Beach, 800 Bay Ave. in Somers Point

Somers Point Beach Concerts - Photo: Google Maps / Canva Somers Point Beach Concerts - Photo: Google Maps / Canva loading...

Bring beach chairs or blankets

Arrive early for the best spots; shows start around 7 PM

Free or very inexpensive parking is easy to find in the area

29 Google Maps Pictures That Show Just How Quickly Somers Point Has Changed Hop in your car, take a spin around the Somers Point Circle, grab a bite to eat at Mac's, and then sit in traffic on the old Route 52 bridges -- here's how quickly things have changed in Somers Point over the years.