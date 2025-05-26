America’s Best Outdoor Concert Series is in New Jersey, Here’s the 2025 Schedule
It's happened again! Readers of a nationwide publication have voted a free concert series at the Jersey Shore as the best in the nation.
Somers Point, NJ, Beach Concerts Ranked #1
This prestigious honor first happened in 2023 when readers of USA Today picked the Somers Point Beach Concert series as #1 in the country in their annual "10 Best" readers' choice awards.
Last year, those Somers Point shows slipped to #2, but this year, they are proudly back on top.
Somers Point Tops New York City, Denver
As is the case every year, there was some very stiff competition.
Music festivals in big cities like Tulsa, New York City, Denver, and beyond were all in the running. But it was the tradition that happens every summer in Somers Point — population 10,500 — that literally stole the show yet again.
The concerts, produced by the Somers Point Beach Concert Committee, feature an eclectic number of musicians showcasing numerous types of music, from Jersey-based rock to blues, soul, and beyond.
Here are the free shows scheduled for this summer in Somers Point...
2025 Somers Point Beach Concert Schedule
- June 13 - Musical Stars of Late Night TV - Jimmy Vivino from Conan O'Brien's late night shows, plus G.E. Smith from Saturday Night Live
- June 20 - Tony Mart Tribute to Classic Rock Guitarists - Tony Mart All-stars with Billy Walton performing Hendrix, Clapton, Santana, Prince, George Harrison, Stephen Stills, Stones, Joe Walsh, and John Fogerty music
- June 27 - Dead Zep - Music of the Grateful Dead and Led Zeppelin
- July 4th - The Dane Anthony Band
- July 11th - "The Boss & The Jukes" - Southside Johnny's Glenn Alexander with members of The Jukes
- July 18th - "The Girls Can't Help It" - Patty Balbo's tribute to the women of rock 'n roll
- July 25th - Tom Hambridge, premier Nashville songwriter/producer of The Stones, ZZ Top, and Lynyrd Skynyrd
- August 1st - John Cafferty & Beaver Brown
- August 8th - Melody Trucks Band f/Vaylor Trucks
- August 15th - Vanessa Colleir Band
- August 22nd - Somers Point Legacy featuring Conway Twitty's grandson, Tre Twitty
- August 29th - The Billy Walton Band
- September 5th - South Jersey Allstar Legacy Salute Concert - Patty Blee, Lew London, Dr. Bobby Fingers, Danny Eyer, The Tony Mart Allstars with Howard Isaacson, Campanell Family Tribute to Bobby Campanell
Somers Point Beach Concerts - What You Need to Know
- All shows are free
- Concerts are at Morrow Beach, 800 Bay Ave. in Somers Point
- Bring beach chairs or blankets
- Arrive early for the best spots; shows start around 7 PM
- Free or very inexpensive parking is easy to find in the area