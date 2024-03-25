“Undocumented Asylum-Seeker” Charged in Endwell Burglary
A man arrested for breaking into a town of Union residence apparently is in the United States illegally.
Broome County sheriff's deputies were sent to an Endwell apartment complex around 8:15 p.m. Friday to investigate reports of suspicious activity in and around a building.
The incident happened at the JFK Apartments near Highland Park. Investigators said a man broke into a second-floor apartment through a bedroom window.
The noise in the building on JFK Boulevard alerted a neighbor who called 911.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies with assistance from state troopers located a suspect in the apartment complex and took him into custody without incident.
31-year-old Miguel Martinez was charged with second-degree burglary, a felony, for allegedly illegally entering a dwelling. He was remained and ordered held at Broome County Jail. His country of origin was listed as Mexico.
United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement was notified of the arrest. A transfer of custody will be arranged between local and federal agencies.
According to the sheriff's office, Martinez was believed to be "the first undocumented individual charged for a crime in the past several months" in Broome County.
Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com. For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.
LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in
Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine
LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world
Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz
RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks
Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang